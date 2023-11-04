KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few players and coaches on the Kansas City Chiefs have been in a few of the NFL’s international games before.

The Chiefs are 2-0 in international games, with the first win against the Detroit Lions in 2015 in London at Wembley Stadium and the second win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca.

The Chiefs were supposed to play the LA Rams in Mexico City in the 2018 shootout between the two teams, but the field was in deficient condition due to rain and multiple events being hosted at the stadium, which led to the game being played in LA Memorial Coliseum.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill was with the Chargers when they played the Chiefs in Mexico City.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ Sunday morning (local time) showdown in Germany with the Miami Dolphins, head coach Andy Reid remembered his time in 2015.

“It’s noise—it’s like the Super Bowl that way—it’s constant noise, not for one team or the other team, and it’s normally loud. It’s not just a buzz,” Reid said Wednesday.

“You listen to the soccer matches that they have, and it’s loud, it’s very similar to that. You’ve got to make sure you’re aware of that before you get there.”

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has a closer connection to Frankfurt and Deutsche Bank Park, where the game will be played.

He was the DC and linebackers coach for the Frankfurt Galaxy in 1998 during the days of NFL Europe, the NFL’s developmental league.

“I had an old windbreaker, button-down jacket that was purple because we were purple, and I think there was a little gold. They’re great uniforms,” Spagnuolo said Thursday.

“That was a tremendous experience, I loved it. We ended up going to the (1998) World Bowl (NFL Europe’s Super Bowl), which was in Frankfurt that year. The [Rhein] Fire beat us. You always remember when you get beat, right? It was a great atmosphere. The people there, the game was exciting, they cheer constantly. You can’t tell if you did good or bad because they’re always cheering, which is great. They’re really into it. It was a great experience. I wish I could find that jacket.”

Spagnuolo’s NFL Europe experience began in 1992 when he was a defensive line/special teams coach for the Barcelona Dragons. He stayed with both teams for a season.

Since the Chiefs have landed in Frankfurt and practiced there on Friday, they have been welcomed with open arms and are pleased with the reception that they’ve gotten so far.

They have a short time before they face the Dolphins at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.