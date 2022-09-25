INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Chiefs are on the road for their week three battle against the Indianapolis Colts as they look to go 3-0. Here are the inactives for both squads going into the game.
Chiefs Inactives
- RB Ronald Jones
- K Harrison Butker
- QB Shane Buechele
- DE Mike Danna
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- DE Benton Whitley
- T Darian Kinnard
Colts Inactives
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- CB Dallis Flowers
- LB Shaquille Leonard
- WR Dezmon Paton
- OT Bernard Raimann
- OT Luke Tenuta
The Chiefs are without their starting kicker once again after his week one ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals so Matt Ammendola will fill in once again. It will be intriguing to see how the dome increases his range.
The Colts are missing their best defensive player in LB Shaquille Leonard who is out due to a back injury.