INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Chiefs will look to go 3-0 as they face the Colts on the Road. Let’s look at how both of these teams match up as they prepare to play each other Sunday.

QB Comparison

Let’s not waste our breath here. The Chiefs have the clear advantage in this area as Patrick Mahomes is better than Matt Ryan in every facet of the quarterback position, especially at this point in their careers.

Playmakers

It will be interesting to see if one of the Chiefs new receivers can get their first touchdown of the season. Somebody on the receiving corps is due for a big game. The Chiefs are very deep at the position but the Colts may have the best receiver playing in this game in Michael Pittman and one of the league’s best running backs in Jonathan Taylor, but overall, the edge goes to the Chiefs due to their depth and the Colts offense has stumbled out the gates.

Defense

On paper, the Colts looked like their defensive unit was going to be pretty good, and they were one of the better defenses in the league last season but they have not played up to that billing the first two weeks. They will also be without their best defensive player in LB Shaquille Leonard. The Chiefs defense has been better than expected the first two weeks, but they will also be without their starting LB in Willie Gay. The defense looks a lot faster than last season and rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson filled in nicely for Trent McDuffie. The Chiefs are also getting pressures but they need to turn them into sacks.

Summary

The Colts were a team many expected to be the playoffs and compete in the AFC. While only two games have been played, Indianapolis must get things together quickly as the Chiefs are the toughest opponent they’ve faced so far.

If the Chiefs can limit Jonathan Taylor they should be able to handle the Colts with no problem, especially if the pass rush can get to Ryan, who doesn’t really get outside the pocket.

Anything can happen in the NFL, but the Chiefs flat out seem to be the better team.