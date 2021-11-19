Chiefs-Cowboys game: What to know if you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys will make their way to Arrowhead Stadium to face the 6-4 Kansas City Chiefs.

These teams will be playing for the Preston Road Trophy, a trophy crafted by Chiefs owner Clark Hunt that goes to the winner of any Chiefs-Cowboys matchup.

Chiefs Kingdom might finally have a bit of optimism after a huge win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend. The Chiefs feel like they finally have their swagger back and hope to keep it.

But with Dallas bringing the No. 1 offense in the league and a top 10 defense, Kansas City coaches and players know they need to bring their A-game.

Chiefs fans headed to the game should also be prepared. (If you’re planning to watch from home, you can watch the Chiefs-Cowboys game at 3:25 p.m. on FOX4 this Sunday).

Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to Arrowhead:

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

But be prepared to pay a pretty price. Even the cheapest seats in the third level are going for over $250 per ticket on Ticketmaster while lower-level seats are up for grabs at around $600-850.

All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Pregame timeline

The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, but there are plenty of things going on at Arrowhead before the game starts.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

11 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

3:14 p.m. – Packers Team Introduction

3:15 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

3:19 p.m. – National Anthem

3:21 p.m. – Flyover

3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots open at 11 a.m. Sunday, and fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $45 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $100. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Traffic is usually congested near the stadiums as fans flood in to cheer on the Chiefs. Plan ahead, check traffic conditions and arrive early.

Gameday forecast

Grab your sunglasses and a jacket because it’s going to be sunny and windy for Sunday’s Chiefs game. FOX4’s Weather team said the sun will be shining, and fans could even see wind gusts up to 30 mph.

But otherwise, it should be a great fall day for football. Temperatures will be in the low 50s for perfect tailgating weather, and they’ll stick around there for the first half. But by halftime, it will be in the 40s and you’ll need that coat.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. Friday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

New last season: The team banned American Indian headdresses or face paint. General face paint is still allowed.

Masks not required

Now that Kansas City’s mask mandate has expired, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces at Arrowhead Stadium, like the pro shop, club level and more.

The Chiefs are still encouraging those who are not fully vaccinated to mask up at the stadium. The team also said unvaccinated staff members will be directed to wear masks.

COVID vaccines and boosters

For the third home game in a row, the Chiefs are teaming up the University of Kansas Health System to make it easy for Chiefs Kingdom to get vaccinated.

The two organizations will offer a vaccination and booster clinic outside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Only fans 12 and older will be able to get a shot at Sunday’s clinic. Pfizer’s pediatric dose of the vaccine will not be offered; however, younger children can get vaccinated at locations across the Kansas City metro now.

Sunday’s clinic at Arrowhead is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Founder’s Club entrance on Founder’s Plaza on the north side of the stadium.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless last season, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

This Sunday’s matchup will serve as the Chiefs’ Salute to Service game.

U.S. Navy Master Sgt. Robert Carter will sing the national anthem while the Missouri National Guard presents the colors.

Four A-10 Thunderbolts from Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri, will also fly over the stadium after the national anthem.

Former Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony “The Sausage” Sherman will get fans pumped up on the GEHA Drum Deck as the Drum Honoree.

Fans might remember all the grand entrances Sherman made to kick off training camp: rolling up in Clint Bowyer’s race car, wearing a USA wrestling singlet and more. We’ll see if he has a grand entrance planned for this Sunday.

Veterans Community Project CEO and Marine veteran Bryan Meyer will serve as this week’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader for the game.

Then at halftime, Smithville native Casi Joy will perform “God Bless America” for Chiefs fans. Arrowhead will host a reenlistment ceremony with 30 military members.