Chiefs ‘Crucial Catch’ game raises awareness about cancer screenings

KANAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs receivers will, no doubt, make some crucial catches against the Buffalo Bills Sunday evening, but there’s a much more serious message to be heard at Arrowhead this weekend.

Sunday is the team’s annual “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” game. The Chiefs work with the NFL to raise awareness about the importance of cancer screenings. Fans will see and hear special messaging at Arrowhead this weekend.

We've all had a loved one affected by cancer. Every single game, we play for them. #ChiefsVsCancer pic.twitter.com/x48uXTPQM8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 7, 2021

The Chiefs will also feature stories from fans during the game.

With so many in #ChiefsKingdom being impacted by and in the fight against cancer, we wanted to make your voices heard. Your message could be featured during the Crucial Catch game this weekend against the Bills.



Here's an example submission.



🎥: https://t.co/FnXxVpyRoS pic.twitter.com/fOvBU8zrHF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 5, 2021

Millions of Americans have delayed cancer screenings during the pandemic, and the American Cancer Society estimates 22 million cancer screenings have been lost or canceled.

The 50/50 Raffle at Sunday’s game will benefit the Proton Therapy Center at the University of Kansas Health System. You can also buy tickets for the raffle online.

The Chiefs are also asking fans to download a printable version of the Crucial Catch “I Cheer For” card. The team asks that you fill it out, snap a picture, and share it on social media using #ChiefsVsCancer.