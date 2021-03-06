Chiefs DB Antonio Hamilton donates $30k to first grader in need of a new heart

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton (20) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

JOHNSTON, S.C. — South Carolina native and defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs Antonio Hamilton made a $30,000 donation to a first grader in his home town in need of a new heart.

Lamere Johnson, a first grader from Hamilton’s hometown of Johnston, was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome before birth and now is in need of a heart transplant.

“I hate posting stuff like this, bcuz I don’t do [it] for people to get attention or notoriety from, I don’t even know how the different news stations picked this up,” Hamilton said in a tweet. “I have been blessed and it was on my HEART to give and with the help of all you guys we were able to do so and Lamere is going to get a new heart.”

Fundraisers at Lamere’s elementary school have been collecting money for his procedure and Hamilton said he would be covering the rest.

He said all the proceeds from his jersey sales, t-shirts and posters went to Lamere’s new heart.