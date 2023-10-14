KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs player has been fined.

There was much discussion about whether Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed should’ve been penalized for taking his helmet off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Sneed took the helmet off to discuss with referees after they initially called a penalty for what would’ve been pass interference, but they picked up the flag after the Chiefs forced a turnover on downs.

While a penalty was not called during the game, Sneed received a fine from the NFL of $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The officials did tell Sneed to put his helmet back on. If he had been penalized, the Chiefs would’ve retained possession because it happened after the play.

The four-year pro has continued to play well, helping lead what has been one of the best secondary units in the league.