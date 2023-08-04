KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their newest defensive acquisitions to start the 2023 season.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu has been suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the season for violating the leagues personal conduct policy.

The suspension stems from a domestic violence case in January when he played with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Police were called to Omenihu’s home in San Jose, and a woman claiming to be his girlfriend said Omenihu “pushed her to the ground during an argument.” There were no visible signs of injuries, and the woman declined medical treatment. Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail and shortly released after posting bail.

He signed a two-year $16 million deal with the Chiefs in free agency back in March. Omenihu can continue to participate in training camp and all preseason workouts. He is also eligible for preseason games.

He can return to the team Oct. 13, following the Chiefs’ Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos, making his first appearance on Oct. 22, at home, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omenihu is expected to contribute to the Chiefs immediately after finishing last year with a career-high 4.5 sacks.

The Chiefs open up the NFL season on Sep. 7 at home against the Detroit Lions.