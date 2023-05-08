KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ first-round pick had a limited first run at his first NFL practices.

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah participated in a few drills on air throughout the camp but did not have a helmet on for the first two days of rookie minicamp and his right hand was heavily taped. On the third day, Anudike-Uzomah wore a helmet and went through a few playbook instillation drills.

On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said Anudike-Uzomah had thumb surgery before the Chiefs’ local pro day, which limited his participation throughout the draft process.

“We’re kind of gradually bringing him back,” Reid said. “He had his helmet on, did a little bit more. You’d hope maybe Phase Three, but you don’t know. We’ll just see how he feels.”

Phase Three is organized team activities, which occur on May 22-24, May 30-June 1 and June 6-9.

The Lee’s Summit native was selected with the last pick of the first round in the 2023 NFL Draft and expressed so much joy after being a Chiefs fan all his life.

Now the rookie will work to be ready for his first training camp as a pro.