Chiefs’ DE Frank Clark arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of illegal gun possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star Frank Clark was arrested late Sunday in Los Angeles, and police say he was illegally in possession of a weapon.

A Los Angeles Police spokesperson confirmed to FOX4 that officers pulled the Chiefs defensive end over for a vehicle code violation when they noticed a gun in his bag. TMZ reports Clark had an “uzi” submachine gun in the bag.

The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a felony, LA police told FOX4.

Jail records say Clark was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Pacific time Sunday and then booked into the LA County jail just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Clark posted a $35,000 bond and was released Monday afternoon, jail records show.

FOX4 reached out to the Chiefs for comment. A team representative said they are aware of the incident, but they have nothing to share right now.

The Chiefs traded for Clark in 2019 to bolster their pass rush, and he’s accounted for 14 regular season sacks and eight postseason sacks in two Pro Bowl seasons with Kansas City.

But this isn’t the first time Clark has had some legal trouble. Clark was kicked off his college team at Michigan in 2014 after he was charged with domestic abuse. His charge was later pleaded down to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.