Chiefs DE Frank Clark formally charged with felony gun possession in LA County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been formally charged in Los Angeles County on felony gun possession.

This charge stems from an arrest in Los Angeles almost four months ago on March 13, prosecutors tell FOX4. Police said Clark and another man were pulled over for not displaying a front license plate. Officers noticed a firearm in a bag in the backseat and found two loaded guns.

Clark was arrested and later posted a $35,000 bail on March 13.

But now the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told FOX4 they’ve charged Clark on Friday with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon in relation to this March arrest.

Charging documents filed in Clark’s case were not immediately available. Court officials told FOX4 that Clark’s arraignment is scheduled for July 14 in Compton.

FOX4 reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs for comment, who said they had no comment at this time.

Clark was also arrested on June 20 in Los Angeles — his second arrest this offseason — after police said he was illegally in possession of a weapon.

In this incident, a Los Angeles Police spokesperson confirmed to FOX4 that officers pulled the Chiefs defensive end over for a vehicle code violation when they noticed a gun in his bag. TMZ reports Clark had an “uzi” submachine gun in the bag.

The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, LA police told FOX4. Clark’s attorney Alex Spiro said the firearm belonged to a bodyguard.

For this June incident, Clark is set to appear in court Oct. 18 in California — a Monday following a game where the Chiefs are playing all the way on the East Coast.

This isn’t the first time Clark has had some legal trouble. Clark was also kicked off his college team at Michigan in 2014 after he was charged with domestic abuse. His charge was later pleaded down to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.