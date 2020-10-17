Chiefs defense makes improvements, puts last week in rearview mirror ahead of Bills game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs defense knows they have work to do.

After the Las Vegas Vegas put up 40 points on the Chiefs, the defense reviewed the tape and realized it comes down to a couple things.

“It wasn’t the best effort, wasn’t the best performance we could’ve had as a whole,” defensive end Frank Clark said.

“From play 21-29 (in the Vegas game) we gave up 214 yards and 21 points,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Friday. “When you do that in a game that’s hard to recover from. So there were some things that didn’t go right there.”

Spagnuolo said he thought they recovered well in the third quarter but couldn’t get it done in the fourth.

Now they’re ready to come back in Week 6 with a fresh mindset and a lot of games left to play.

“We’re not going to panic,” Spagnuolo said. “We’re not going to throw everything out. We’re just going to try to do it better.”

“We got a lot of season left, 10-plus games,” Clark said. “So when you got that many games left in the season and you really look at it, man I’ve only played five games, you know there’s so much more left to it, so much more you got to do.”

But the Chiefs defense knows they need to be a lot better when they face a Buffalo team that is, just like Kansas City, a top 5 offense in the league. The Bills also have a key receiver back on the field in John Brown.

“They’ve got three of them that we’ve got to be concerned about,” Spagnuolo said. “You can’t double them all. Then you don’t have any players left to either stop them all or rush the passer, so we’ve got to pick our spots.

And they know it’s not just about the Bills’ threats downfield. They’ve also got to put some pressure on the man throwing the ball to them — quarterback Josh Allen.

“Somehow, some way we need to affect the quarterback where we don’t give him all that time and he can hit those weapons that he’s got,” Spagnuolo said.

So just how much motivation have the Chiefs pulled from their loss to Las Vegas? The preparation has been some of the best Spagnuolo’s seen, he said.

“Yesterday, we had a walkthrough, which was a 30-minute walkthrough. We just got done with one for today that I thought it was the best we’ve had in the year and a half that we’ve been here,” he said. “So I’ve never questioned the guys’ effort.”

It’s clear the Chiefs are ready to come back stronger after last week’s loss and bring home a win from their trip to Buffalo.

“It’s who can battle through the adversity,” Clark said. “We’re not the only team that’s going through it. We just got to battle through these adverse situations and just be more prepared than the other team.”