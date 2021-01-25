Chiefs defense steps up, shuts down Bills offense to punch ticket to Super Bowl LV

Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs defense hasn’t always made headlines this season, but they showed up big Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs ranked 32nd in red zone defense coming into the AFC Championship game. However, Kansas City only allowed Buffalo two touchdowns on five trips to the red zone.

“It’s good to see those guys step up and win their one-on-one matchups. That’s what it’s all about. It’s all about technique. It’s all about leverage and just making the play that comes to you,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

The Chiefs secondary shut down Josh Allen’s top target, Stefon Diggs. The wide receiver led the NFL in receptions and yards this season, but Diggs had just six catches on 77 yards and no touchdowns Sunday night. No Bills receiver had over 100 yards.

“But at the end of the day, I thought Travarius Ward, I thought Rashad Fenton, Baushad Breeland, Rashaud Fenton, L’Jarius Sneed, Dan Sorenson was covering wide receivers today. So I had a day off in my mind,” Mathieu said.

Kansas City also took away Buffalo’s run, sacked Allen four times, and picked him off once, too.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Mathieu told reporters on Sunday, he never doubted that he and his teammates could get the job done.

“Just looking through the locker room, looking in the locker room, everybody believes in each other,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Pat Mahomes out there or Chad Henne. Doesn’t matter if we’re throwing a deep ball to Tyreek Hill or Demarcus Robinson, I think in everybody’s mind it’s our play to make.”

Now the Chiefs turn their efforts toward Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ll face the NFC Champions in Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb. 7.