Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark signs autographs in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Sunday marks one week since the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Chiefs Kingdom can't get enough. Defensive end Frank Clark signed autographs for fans at the Dicks Sporting Goods in Leawood. The line wrapped around the building, and all the way to Nall Ave.

The support is a reason Clark says he fell in love with Kansas City

"Just to see how adamant the fans are about just supporting their Chiefs. It's other sports teams here, but it's just they love the chiefs. You see the tailgating and you see the scene before games and it's just electrifying. It gives me chills every time I pull up to the game," Clark said.

Chris Jones will be signing autographs at the same location Monday.

Frank Clark has a lot of love for Kansas City.@fox4kc #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/6qBajPR47S — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) February 9, 2020

Come out to @DICKS Sporting Goods in Leawood on Monday from 7-8:30pm. I’ll be signing and hanging out. #SBLIVChamps! #ChiefsKingdom — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) February 10, 2020