INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Members of the Independence unit of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City were treated to a special meal Monday evening and a visit from Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi.

Nnadi’s love for the Boys and Girls Club started because of his brother, who volunteered with the organization in Virginia.

“Ever since then, I just decided to take the baton and roll with it and try and help out any Boys & Girls Clubs I’m really around, whether it’s back home in Virginia Beach or here in in Kansas City,” he said.

So, when the Chiefs defensive tackle showed up to serve Slaps BBQ to 150 families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, it meant something.

“I think it means a great deal to the families, and the members as well,” said Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City’s Director of Operations Waymond King. “Not only because of the nutritious meal that they’re about to receive, but an opportunity to meet one of the Chiefs players. These are childhood heroes for a lot of these folks.”

But for Nnadi, the autographs are only part of the fun.

“Signing autographs is cool, but it’s really seeing all the smiling faces and making an impact on all these people. That’s probably the biggest thing I’ll take from this,” he said.

Families dined on turkey, baked beans and potato casserole tonight. So, what dish is Derrick Nnadi most excited for thus Thursday?

“Honestly, I’m gonna keep it simple. I love stuffing. I love me some stuffing,” he said.

Derrick Nnadi is no stranger to charity in Kansas City. As part of the “Nnadi Dogs” program, he partners with the Kansas City Pet Project to pay the adoption fee for a dog at the shelter after every Chiefs win.

