KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the fifth year in a row, when the Kansas City Chiefs win, local pets will win, too.

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is once again partnering with KC Pet Project and pet food brand ZIWI to help dogs find their homes.

Nnadi will cover the adoption fee for one dog at KC Pet Project after each Chiefs win, something he’s done since the 2019-20 season.

Last season after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win, Nnadi also paid the adoption fees for every dog at the shelter — over 250 of them.

KC Pet Project uses the partnership to adopt dogs that have been at the shelter for an extended period of time, dogs with special needs, and larger or older dogs.

The Kansas City shelter posts each “Nnadi dog,” as they’ve become known” on social media after Chiefs victories.

“Over the 5 years, close to 500 dogs have been adopted thanks to his generosity. We’re so grateful to Derrick for all he does for our pets and for our community,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.

Each new owner also receives a bag full of ZIWI goodies.

“Watching so many of the long-standing residents at the shelter go home to happy new families in seasons’ past has brought our company immense pride to be a part of,” said Jessica Krueger, senior marketing manager at ZIWI.

New this year, the company will offer all pet owners $10 off a bag of ZIWI Peak Air-Dried dog food when the Chiefs win.