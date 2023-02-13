KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl LVII victory isn’t just a big win for the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s also a big win for dogs at the KC Pet Project.

To celebrate the Chiefs’ win, Kansas City defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is paying the adoption fees for all dogs at the shelter.

Nnadi is partnering with pet food supplier ZIWI to sponsor all 264 dogs currently waiting to be adopted. ZIWI will also provide swag bags for each dog to take with them to their forever home.

“All of Kansas City is so excited with this win, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Derrick Nnadi and ZIWI for this wonderful initiative to help local pets find new families,” Tori Fugate, chief communications officer at KC Pet Project, said.

“Starting Monday, February 13th, 264 dogs will have their adoption fees paid for thanks to their incredible support, and we can’t wait to help them get matched with wonderful families.”

Nnadi first began covering adoption fees at the shelter during the 2019-20 season. When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, he sponsored the fees of every dog in the shelter, helping more than 100 pets get adopted.