KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Chiefs win, dogs at a Kansas City shelter also win.

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is partnering with KC Pet Project again to help dogs find their forever homes.

After each Chiefs win, Nnadi plans to cover the adoption fee for one dog at KC Pet Project. ZIWI, an air-dried pet food company will also provide food, treats, and more to the pup and its new family.

Nnadi has covered adoption fees at the shelter since the 2019-20 season. He also paid all adoption fees for every dog in the shelter after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

KC Pet Project said it uses the partnership as an added incentive for animal lovers to adopt dogs who’ve been at the shelter for awhile, special needs dogs, and large dogs.

“This is such a fun way to help pets find homes, and we’re thrilled to once again have this unique partnership opportunity with Derrick Nnadi and ZIWI in 2022,” Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer with KC Pet Project, said.

The first Chiefs game is Sept. 11 versus the Arizona Cardinals on the road. If they win, KC Pet Project will post the first dog to be sponsored by Nnadi following the game.

