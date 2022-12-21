KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is back at practice.

After missing Tuesday’s practice with an illness, the star defensive tackle returned to practice on Wednesday.

Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders are other defensive linemen who missed Tuesday’s practice as well due to illnesses.

Defensive back Deon Bush also missed practice with an illness, while tight end Jody Fortson missed his second-straight day with an elbow injury that head coach Andy Reid said could keep him out for some time.

Seattle Seahawks starting running back Kenneth Walker didn’t practice on Tuesday with an ankle injury.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.