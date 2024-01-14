KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There were multiple intriguing storylines heading into Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins Wild Card matchup on Saturday night.

From Tyreek Hill’s return to Arrowhead, to being one of the coldest games in NFL history.

And fans from across the country surely tuned in as the game set the record for the most streamed event in United States history, with an average of 23 million viewers.

A large part of that is because the game was a Peacock exclusive, outside of the local markets in Miami and Kansas City.

The game reached a high of 27.6 million viewers and peaked at an average of 24.6 million viewers in the second quarter from 8:15-8:30 p.m. CT, according to Nielsen.

The game averaged 26.3 million viewers across Peacock, NBC stations in Miami and Kansas City, and NFL+.

Peacock also had its largest single day ever in audience usage, engagement and time spent, with a record 16.3 million concurrent devices.

The Chiefs are consistently of one biggest draws in the United States, and have broke multiple viewership records.

They defeated the Dolphins 26-17, advancing to the NFL’s Divisional Round