KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had an interesting day at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs win in dominant fashion over the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17.

While Mahomes and were the highlight on the field, much of the concern is for star receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster left the game in the second quarter with a concussion after a hit from Jaguars safety Andre Cisco.

Cisco also laid a big hit on receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling who went to the medical tent but returned to the game. He ended the game with two catches and a touchdown; his first in Kansas City.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap also tallied his 100th career sack in this game.

The Chiefs went into halftime with a 20-7 lead and cruised from there.

Patrick Mahomes had a stellar game going 26 for 35 for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

Travis Kelce led the receiving with 77 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

Receiver Kadarius Toney caught his first TD as a Chief as well and tagged 121 all-purpose yards along with that.

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco led the running game with 82 yards; a career-high in yards and carries (16).

The Jaguars were held to 315 total yards. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, both to receiver Christian Kirk.

The Chiefs hit the road to Los Angeles next week to play the Chargers before coming home to host the LA Rams.