Chiefs dominate Raiders again to extend winning streak to six

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 12: Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs dives across the goal line for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It all started with the Raiders having a pregame party at the Chiefs logo.

Then, on the first play of the game, Kansas City Chiefs DL Jarran Reid forced Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs to fumble and Chiefs CB Mike Hughes ran the ball in for a touchdown.

This play sparked another scoring bonanza vs. the Raiders by the Chiefs (reminiscent to their Week 10 matchup) as they went on to win 42-10.

This was all sparked by the defense that caused five turnovers and four sacks.

The Chiefs’ offense came alive as well as QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns while spreading the love to eight receivers. Mahomes is now third on the Chiefs’ all-time passing yards list.

Tyreek Hill’s 76 receiving yards helped him move to the sixth on the all-time Chiefs receiving yards list.

Travis Kelce is still looking to find his mark again in the offense; he only had three catches for 27 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire added on the ground with two touchdowns.

The Raiders’ lone bright spot was their leading receiver Hunter Renfrow (13 catches, 117 yards, one touchdown).

The Chiefs are now 9-4, 1st place in the AFC West and the third seed in the AFC as they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.