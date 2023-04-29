KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have traded up for the third straight time in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs traded up to 119th overall from 134th overall for Virginia Tech cornerback Chamarri Conner.

The Chiefs gave the Minnesota Vikings a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Conner garnered 314 tackles, 23 pass deflections, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions in his five years in Blacksburg. In 2022, Conner had 67 tackles, two for loss, two pass breakups.

The Jacksonville, Florida native ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and had a 40.5-inch vertical jump at the combine.