KANSAS CITY, Mo — With the 135th overall pick, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams.

Williams ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash and jumped 36 inches in the vertical jump. Williams had 31 tackles, three interceptions, one returned for a score, and six pass breakups in his final season at the Division II HBCU.

Chiefs scouts laud him for his height/long arms, his burst, his work ethic, and his ball skills. Williams did not play a lot of football in high school so they said he needs some further development.

The 6’3, 195-pound corner adds much-needed depth to the Chiefs’ secondary and can contribute in the years to come.