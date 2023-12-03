GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Kansas City Chiefs never got on the right foot offensively and it led to a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers raced to a 14-6 halftime lead holding the Chiefs to two offensive drives that both ended in field goals.

It is the first NFL game this season with six or fewer drives and the second game this season the Chiefs have been held without a first half touchdown.

Several Chiefs left the game with injuries in just the first three quarters: safety Justin Reid, safety Bryan Cook, running back Isiah Pacheco, defensive end Charles Omeinhu, left tackle Donovan Smith and linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Tranquill left the game after seven plays after taking a knee to the head from Packers RB AJ Dillon and did not return. He and Smith were the only players to have not finished the game.

Smith left the game in the first half with a neck/shoulder injury. Head coach Andy Reid said Smith sustained a stinger in last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the third quarter, the Chiefs went down the field and scored in nine plays to open the third quarter. Pacheco went out early in the drive after getting bent backward during a play but quickly returned to help drive the Chiefs down the field and score a one-yard touchdown.

A Pacheco run failed to get a two-point conversion which left the game at 14-12.

The Packers answered on the next drive with a Jordan Love TD pass to Christian Watson who skied over Chiefs corner Joshua Williams for the 12-yard touchdown to increase their lead to 21-12.

Green Bay converted a 4th and 1 on KC’s 44-yard line with a Love lofted pass to Romeo Doubs for a 33-yard gain.

The Chiefs punched back with a touchdown from tight end Noah Gray on the next drive to cap an 11-play, 66-yard drive. KC’s deficit was down to 21-19 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs held the Packers to a field goal on the next drive to receive the ball down 24-19 with about six minutes to go in the game.

Some miscommunication between Mahomes and receiver Skyy Moore led to an interception from Packers corner Keisean Nixon with a little over five minutes left to play.

The Chiefs held the Packers to a field goal for a 27-19 lead and the offense got 69 seconds to drive the field and attempt to tie the game.

On the last drive, an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Packers got the Chief closer to the end zone but a Pacheco penalty resulted in him being kicked out of the game with 49 seconds left and pushed the Chiefs back to the 50.

On the same play, rookie receiver Rashee Rice was stripped for a fumble and it was returned for a Packer touchdown. After review, Rice was ruled down and the drive continued.

The Chiefs were unable to score after that.

Pacheco ended the night with 123 total yards and a TD on 21 total touches.

Mahomes threw 210 yards an interception and a touchdown on 21 for 33 passing.

Tight end Travis Kelce led the receiving yards with 81 on four catches. Rice saw plenty of touches with 64 yards and eight catches.

Green Bay’s Jordan Love threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs are 8-4 and shift their focus to hosting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.