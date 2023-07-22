KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs veterans went to St. Joseph for training camp on Friday without Chris Jones.

The star defensive tackle is in the last year of his contract and is negotiating with the Chiefs on a new deal. Reports say that Jones did not show up to veteran report day on Friday and the two sides are “far apart” on a new contract.

Jones’s current deal puts him as the seventh highest-paid DT in the league this season.

Here is how his money this year stacks up with other DTs.

Washington Commanders’ Daron Payne: $31 million

Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald: $28.5 million

New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams: $26 million

Tennessee Titans’ Jeffery Simmons: $25.58 million

San Francisco 49ers’ Javon Hargrave: $25 million

New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence: $24.25 million

Jones has stated that he wants to remain in Kansas City throughout his career but as one of the best at his position, he would like to be paid as such.

With the Chiefs on the hook for a few lucrative long-term deals with their top players like QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and guard Joe Thuney, they are looking to save money wherever they can.

Both sides are adamant that they want to come to an agreement but it’s apparently going to take some more time to come to that agreement.

Since Jones did not report on the required day, he will begin losing money for each day he isn’t in St. Joe. Veterans under contract are fined $50,000 for each missed unexcused training camp session and teams can no longer forgive those fines if the player eventually reports.

As Jones lines up his future long-term income, he will begin losing small pieces of his short term income that add up quickly.