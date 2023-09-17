KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Jones made his return to the Chiefs on Sunday, and his presence was felt immediately.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle dominated all afternoon, wreaking havoc among the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive line.

Jones finished with 1.5 sacks and seemed to collapse the pocket or create pressure on almost every possession.

Many know what Jones is capable as one of the top defensive players in the league, but even head coach Andy Reid was surprised by his performance on Sunday.

“I felt comfortable that he’d be able to go in and do his thing, maybe not to that level, but he did a heck of job,” Reid said.

Jones obviously kept himself in the shape while he was away from the team in the offseason and during the preseason and his performance showed the veteran didn’t miss a beat.

“I mean, Chris, crazy. Just to be able to make that impact on a game after not being in training camp,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “To be able to come Jacksonville where it’s hot, humid, and just dominate against a great team, it’s special. It truly is special, I’m glad he’s on my team.”

What made his play more impressive was his ability to get better as the game went on in the Jacksonville heat. But Jones trained in Miami during the offseason and was well prepared for games like today.

“The heat didn’t bother me. I was well prepared for it, but it was tough, tough at times, at spurts,” Jones said.

He also felt no added pressure making his return to the team.

“For me, it’s just another game, no pressure. Most importantly, going out, having fun, enjoying my time back with these guys and make sure we win the game, however that may be.”

It wasn’t just Jones, though. The whole defense stymied the Jags offensive attack the whole game, limiting them to three field goals and no touchdowns.

“I’m an offensive guy, but that was a beautiful thing defensively,” Reid said.

“The defense won that game,” Mahomes said.

If these first two games are any indication, this defense has the chance to be the best since Mahomes became a starter.