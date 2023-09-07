KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are without their star defensive player but he is at the game.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones has missed all offseason holding out for a new contract extension while he is in the final year of his current contract.

Jones stated on Wednesday at a charity event that he just wants a raise.

Jones was, however, in attendance for the team’s season opener against the Detroit Lions. He sat in a suite with his agents, Jason and Michael Katz.

Jones declined to comment on where contract negotiations stand currently with the Chiefs but said he hopes it all gets worked out.

“It’s always been my goal to be a Kansas City Chief for life. I’ve said that multiple times from social media platforms, from interviews,” Jones said.

“They know where my position is at, and hopefully we can get something worked out long-term.”

Jones said he’s been in Miami during the offseason and has been training and working out every day.

“I’ll be ready to go when the time comes.”