Chiefs’ dynamic duo Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill continue to thrill, among NFL’s top 3 receivers

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 03: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 3, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 14 two of the top three receivers in total yards with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on offense.

Kelce has over 100 yards receiving in four of the past five games, and three of the last four for Hill, including a 269-yard day. They seem to be the perfect complement for each other.

“I think Kelce has been great for Tyreek and probably likewise,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

“Tyreek has that great energy, and I’ve said it before, I’ve never seen a fast guy that has the endurance that he has and the energy. And he lives on gummy bears, it’s ridiculous,” Reid added. “I look at a gummy bear and put on five pounds. He goes out and screeches with them, so it’s a jet fuel for him. Kelce, they’re such good friends, and they’re very close.”

Right now, Kelce is ahead of Hill, but the Chiefs’ star tight end approached that topic delicately when speaking with reporters Friday.

“Listen, that’s the last guy I want to talk smack to. He’s the – I say it all the time – he’s the deadliest weapon in the National Football League, and then I say that for a reason, man,” Kelce said.

“He can strike up the band at any point in the game no matter if you’re handing the ball off to him or you’re throwing it to him, and Tyreek is an unbelievable player on the field, even better dude off the field. He’s my brother and it’s a lot of honor and a lot of pride going into the end of this season like this being top of the charts with him knowing how much he works in and how good he is.”

Chiefs receiver coach Greg Lewis said he uses video of Kelce running routes to help the receivers. So how does Hill feel about that?

“I mean, we interchange routes all the time. So Kelce, for him to be his size and he’s very nimble and very light on his feet for a guy of his stature. So I mean, I was like when I first got here, I was like, ‘Man, this big guy can run routes. Are you serious?’ But dude is crazy good,” Hill said.

“Obviously, he’s a tremendous teammate, but he’s very selfless, you know what I’m saying? He goes out each and every day and works hard in practice, competes and he pushes us.”