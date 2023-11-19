KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the most anticipated NFL game of the year, the rematch that everybody’s been waiting for.

Of course, the teams battled it out for the Super Bowl in February, but that’s not the only bowl involved with this game.

The Kelce Bowl. The excitement is growing as the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for revenge, and they’re here in full force.

More than 150 Eagles fans spent Sunday night enjoying some Kansas City BBQ at an Eagles pep rally.

They’re giddy and ready for the game everyone has been talking about and waiting for.

“We are really excited. We circled this one on the calendar a long time ago,” Vincent Rizzuto, the founder of Philly Sports Trips, said.

A group of over 100 people boarded a private charter to make it to the City of Fountains in time for Monday’s primetime matchup.

But they’re not the only ones who made a long trek.

“Took vacation days from work, drove up from Dallas, so we’re really excited for this game tomorrow. It’s pretty much our Super Bowl here at home,” Chiefs Fan Jesse Flores said.

Fans from Dallas, Philly and South Dakota have flooded to Kansas City, hoping Monday night’s game can be as good as the one we saw in February. But of course, fans aren’t agreeing on everything.

“I say it’s not a close game,” one Eagles fan said. “It’s going to be a very close game. It’s going to come down to turnovers. Who’s not going to have the most turnovers,” another Chiefs fan Chiefs fan responded.

We can agree that there’s truly no place like our city and our team.

“I love seeing the atmosphere, the fans, everything. Everything about Arrowhead Stadium is beautiful,” one Chiefs fan said.

“It’s the food, it’s the people, it’s the camaraderie, the Kelce brothers and we have a lot of respect for Kansas City and the football tradition,” Rizzuto said.

Chiefs Kingdom will be in full force less than 24 hours.

“It’s Philly man. We started a rivalry with them, Andy Reid got let go by them and he’s getting his redemption,” Flores said.

“I think right now, the Eagles will prove that they’re the better team,” Rizzuto said.