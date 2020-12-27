Chiefs edge Falcons to secure AFC’s top seed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have secured the AFC’s top seed in the playoffs after escaping with a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons when Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo sliced a 39-yard field goal with nine seconds left that would have tied the game.

The Chiefs are now 14-1 and will get the AFC’s bye in the new seven-team playoff format.

The Chiefs have won 10 in a row, including seven straight by six points or fewer.

The Chiefs’ 28-game streak of scoring 20 or more points came to an end. It was just the second time in 58 games going back to 2017 that Kansas City was held under 20 points.