KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs named running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as its nominee for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award.

The award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff, and alumni who are committed to honoring and supporting military and veterans organizations and communities.

The Chiefs say Edwards-Helaire personifies the award.

“My stepdad and my mother, they both were in the military. My stepdad was in the Marines and my mother was in the Army,” Edwards-Helaire said in a video tweeted by the Chiefs Friday afternoon.

Edwards-Helaire his his mother and stepdad instilled in him both determination and knowing that when things get tough there is nothing that can break you.

The Chiefs star says that determination is something members of the military have every day, and they use it to benefit us all.

“We have men and woman day to day putting their lives on the line, not only for us as Americans to continue our day-to-day lives, but once it all boils down to they want us to live as freely as we possibly can and they’re doing everything they can in their power to make sure that we’re able to live the lavish life and the American dream,” Edwards-Helaire said.

The Chiefs running back focused on supporting military members and families soon after he signed with the organization.

He’s involved in the Chiefs annual Military Appreciation Day at training camp and worked with Blue Star Families to give away a Sleep Number 360 smart bed to a U.S. Army family.

Edwards-Helaire also raises money to support Friends In Service of Heroes, or FISH. The organization works to advocate for and support the sacrifices service members make.

“I just want to say Thank You and we’re all for you. Personally if you need anything, anyone in the military, you can reach out to me on social media and I will most definitely reach back,” Edwards-Helaire said in the video.

Fans can vote for their favorite Salute to Service nominee, which is a new option this year. The fan vote will help determine the three finalists for the honor. Each fan can vote once a day through Nov. 30, 2022.

The finalists will be announced in January with the winner recognized at NFL Honors in February during the week of the Super Bowl.

USAA will contribute $25,000 in the winner’s name to organizations representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL will match USAA’s contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the winner’s military or veteran charity of choice.

The Salute to Service partners with military and veteran support organizations including the Bob Woodruff Foundation, the Pat Tillman Foundation, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

