KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs started off the week as slight favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 4, but as we enter the weekend, the spread has now shifted.

On Monday, most sportsbooks had Kansas City as a -3 or -3.5 favorite over Tampa Bay, but as of Friday, they are now +1 underdogs, according to Draft Kings and Fan Duel sportsbooks. Barstool Sportsbook has the game as a “pick’em”, meaning the odds are even.

Many factors can impact the change in the spread. Earlier this week, before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, it was undecided where the game was going to be played. It wasn’t until Thursday that the league decided that the game would not be moved to a neutral site and would remain in Tampa.

Both teams are coming off disappointing one-score-losses to conference rivals and are looking for a bounce back to add another win to their records.

Bucs WR Mike Evans will return after serving a one-game suspension for an altercation with a New Orleans Saints player in Week 2, while Kansas City LB Willie Gay continues to serve a four-game suspension for failing to comply with the league’s personal conduct policy.

This is the first time the teams will meet since their matchup in Super Bowl LV when the Bucs were crowned champions after defeating the Chiefs 31-9.

The over/under for the contest is set between 45.5 and 46 points.

This will be the sixth overall matchup between quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, with the former holding the series lead 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the playoffs.

The Chiefs and Bucs Sunday Night Football matchup will kick off at 7:20 p.m. Central Time from Raymond James Stadium.