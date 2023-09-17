JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs seem to always have off games against AFC South opponents.

Despite penalties, mistakes and turnovers, the Chiefs held on for a 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars for their first win of the season.

After a scoreless first quarter, a Richie James muffed punt in the Jags’ red zone led to a field goal to give Jacksonville a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Chiefs had three turnovers in the first half with James’ fumble, a Patrick Mahomes interception and a Justin Watson fumble.

After those turnovers, the Chiefs took advantage of a turnover on downs and drove 50 yards with a Skyy Moore touchdown making it 7-3 late in the first half.

The Jaguars pulled within one to end the half at 7-6.

On the first drive of the second half, tight end Travis Kelce got his first touchdown of the year from Mahomes after an 81-yard drive that started with a 31-yard Isiah Pacheco run.

That touchdown was Mahomes and Kelce’s 47th all-time: the most touchdowns from a QB-receiver duo in Chiefs history.

That was the only score of the third quarter with the Jags getting three more points to make it 14-9 in the fourth quarter.

On the next drive after the field goal, the Chiefs drove to the 10-yard line before back-to-back false start penalties pushed them back to the 20 on second and goal and they settled for a field goal at the end of the drive.

Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor garnered four penalties on the day (two false starts, illegal formation and holding) and was replaced in the middle of a drive in the third quarter for a few plays by Prince Tega Wanogho before coming back into the game.

This comes after the NFL reportedly sent a memo to all 32 teams and officials highlighting illegal formation violations, some from Taylor, that did not get called in Week 1.

With a 17-9 lead for the Chiefs late with eight minutes to go into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs held their ground on the four-minute drive by stopping the Jags on fourth down in the red zone.

The Jaguars’ defense as well as the Chiefs’ own mistakes hindered their offense for a second game in a row.

Patrick Mahomes ended the game 27 for 36 with 236 yards, two TDs and an interception. Moore led the receiving yards with 70 but the Chiefs made a point to get Kadarius Toney more touches than last week in simpler roles like screens and handoffs.

Toney had six total touches (five catches, one rush) for 38 total yards.

The Chiefs’ defense held the Jags to 271 yards and no touchdowns with Chris Jones igniting the pass rush with a sack of his own and his presence allowing defensive end George Karlaftis to get 1.5 sacks, his first NFL multi-sack performance.

Kansas City ended the game with 12 penalties that cost them 94 yards.

The Chiefs are 2-1 and host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at noon.