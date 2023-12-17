KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs fan has a message for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes:

“Bring the Sauce” back to Kansas City in the form of an NBA team.

“Being a (fan of) KC sports, it’s amazing the Mahomes family was able to bring us the first-ever women’s sporting complex, I believe in the world, dedicated to woman’s sports only and that’s amazing,” said KC sports fan Johnny Rockford.

Brittany Mahomes and her superstar husband were integral in getting the KC Current and their exclusive women’s soccer complex into downtown Kansas City.

“If the Mahomes family can do that – and I’m talking to them right now – if we can bring in a women’s sporting complex, let’s bring the NBA to Kansas City,” Rockford continued.

“I recommend – personally – can we call them the ‘Sauce’? Let’s bring the Sauce. Let’s go Mahomes family, get them here.”

“Sauce” is not only slang for style and confidence, but it also pays homage to KC’s proud Barbecue heritage.

Old-school Kansas City fans might remember the Kansas City Kings organization that has been in Sacramento since 1985. This is just another attempt from fans and the KC Mayor alike to wish the NBA back into existence in Kansas City.

If there’s a family with enough pull in the city and finances to get it done, it would be the Mahomes’.