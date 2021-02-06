Chiefs fan living in enemy territory gets unique view of NFL’s fan experience

TAMPA, Fla. — As a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, Lance Fields was afraid he would never see his beloved team in the Super Bowl.

Now that he lives in Tampa, he sees reminders of the Super Bowl every single day at work.

“I had to wait fifty years to see the Chiefs in a Super Bowl, but it’s worth it,” Fields told FOX4.

Fields works in a high rise building that overlooks the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa.

As luck would have it, his office has a perfect birds eye view of the NFL’s Fan Experience theme park.

Fields said it’s been a great way to pass the time during super bowl week.

He also says it’s incredible how quickly the NFL put the riverfront exhibit together.

“I was watching from out the window here in this part of the NFL experience and there was no turf down or nothing on Monday,” Fields said. “The day after the AFC championship game, they knew exactly what they were doing, they had that done in four days, turf laid fences up, it’s pretty impressive to watch.”