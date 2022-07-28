ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs fans lined up Thursday for the first day of training camp that’s open to the public.

Fans were eager to get inside the Missouri Western State University practice facility for their first look at the 2022 team.

“I want to see Patrick throw to JuJu,” said Tyler Stephens of Kansas City. “I want to see Mecole Hardman’s speed and I just want to see some catches.”

Many made training camp a family experience. Rodney Stephens traveled to St. Joseph with his son and two grandsons. Like many families, the Stephens enjoy playing football together and rooting on the Chiefs to another Super Bowl, together.

“Oh yeah, I want to see them,” Rodney Stephens, said. “I’m a big Mecole Hardman fan, a big Pat Mahomes fan, a Kelce fan and also a fan of the rookie. I’m a big fan of his. Waiting to see what he can do on the offensive side of the ball.”

Fans can reserve up to six tickets per practice for up to three separate practice days. All training camp tickets are mobile entry only through the Chiefs mobile app.

The team’s linebackers provided autographs to fans today.

Although this is a free open practice, Missouri Western State University does charge a $5 per vehicle parking fee for each training camp day.

