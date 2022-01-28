KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Throngs of fans took photos to document their devotion to the Chiefs Friday at Union Station.

The Alpha-Lit sign proclaiming “Beat The Bengals” is a fan favorite and Kansas Citians were able to meet some of the team’s superfans who dress up for games.

Those superfans say the Chiefs Fan Zone at Union Station is a good way for Kansas Citians to elevate their energy level in preparation for crowning a conference champion.

“All it does is bring everybody together, gets everybody hyped up, gets the adrenaline pumping,” Daniel Nelson, known as da-Beard on game day, said. “All the stuff, Beat The Bengals, looking at the Super Bowl trophy over there. Looking at the video. I have friends that I go to games with that are in this video.”

It’s free to come to Union Station and get your photo taken with other superfans, or with the big Beat The Bengals sign. Union Station’s fan zone is open from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. every day until the AFC Championship game.