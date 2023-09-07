KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans were raring to go Thursday for the NFL’s opening day at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The last time they were tailgating, it was ahead of the AFC Championship game.

Of course, a lot of people were caught in traffic, trying to get into stadium closer to kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions.

But then again, there were fans who were there before daybreak and hitting the tailgate in champion-level form when parking lots opened early.

Take, for example, Johnathan Crocker from Lawrence, Kansas. He was at the front of the line waiting for the parking gates to open at Arrowhead Stadium. His vehicle: a small bus painted red.

Stepping inside, the signatures on the ceiling are immediately noticeable. Crocker said he started the tradition when he got the vehicle because he wanted each visit to be memorable.

But being the owner of a party bus comes with a certain amount of forethought.

“Actually no because … whenever I bought this bus, I went to the guy and I said ‘OK, this is what I’m looking for, but I got to measure it because it has to be under 21 feet so I can fit in a parking stall,’” Crocker said.

The Chiefs fan knows parking is pricy enough, and it’s even more expensive for buses and RVs.

When gates opened, trucks and SUVs hit the gas like a drag race. It was a moment of stress that was at odds with the hours leading up to it when fans had nothing but time.

“We set our alarms for 3, and my mother-in-law was already up and in the shower before our alarms even went off,” said Mitzi Wilson, a Chiefs fan from Winfield, Kansas.

“We were here at 6:30 this morning, and we have literally a tiered system to our tailgate. We have an early tier, which would be us, the full degenerates,” said Seth Teague, a Chiefs fan from Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood.

Teague represents the party-animal contingency of the crowd — a part of, but separate from, the sports stat-heads and the lawn-game aficionados.

Another party animal example, finding life through merch, is Lee’s Summit resident Wes Williams, ready with his Andy Reid-inspired Hawaiian shirt and replica Super Bowl ring.

“And I’m going to wear that belt,” he said, pointing to a WWE style championship belt with extra Chiefs logos.

The Chiefs-Lions matchup is also a clash of fan perception with both sides reflecting on rocky pasts. The Lions, of course, have had a more recent rocky past.

“For us, it’s been way too much hype this offseason, OK? So expectations are really high, which if you know the Lions, that’s a little strange,” Lions fan Kyle Talleur said.

“We’re improving every year, so that’s good,” said Tom Seifert, a Chiefs fan from Wichita. “There was a long time that it wasn’t like that.”

“I’m 44 years old, lifelong Chiefs fan. I have been through a lot emotionally. So I’m not taking any of this for granted,” Teague said.