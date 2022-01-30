KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ loss on Sunday is hitting the Kingdom hard. Fans at Arrowhead Stadium left disappointed and shocked, but still optimistic for the future.

The Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship game.

“It feels like I got hit in the stomach. I can’t even believe this. The best team doesn’t always win,” one Chiefs fan said.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” said one Chiefs fan from Indiana.

They weren’t alone. Many in the red sea supporting the Chiefs were feeling and expressing a similar sentiment.

“We’re disappointed to lose. We’ve had a great season getting to this point but obviously disappointed,” another Chiefs fan told FOX4

It wasn’t the result expected and definitely not the one Chiefs Kingdom wanted, especially in light of how fast the team got out ahead in the AFC Championship game.

“Thought we had this one in the bag. It just didn’t happen today,” Chiefs fan Mauri Taylor said.

The come-from-behind victory for the Cincinnati was a gut-punch for fans inside Arrowhead Stadium. But many said the Bengals had earned their respect after a hard-fought game.

“If it were any other team, I’d be disappointed. But (Cincinnati) has been through the ringer, and they got a great young group, and I’m happy for them,” one Chiefs fan said to a Bengals fan.

But the one sentiment shared between all of these fans as the season comes to a close is the belief that the Chiefs will come back even stronger next year.

“We’re going to come back feisty as ever and ever because we’ve missed out on hardware,” one fan told FOX4. “We should of brought home the past two seasons, and I feel like next year all that animosity hyped up towards what’s in the future for them.”

“We love you. This is a difficult loss, but we’re with you and next year we’ll be back,” another said.

