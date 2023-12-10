KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans were understandably disappointed as they left Arrowhead Stadium Sunday evening.

The one complaint we heard repeatedly from Chief’s fans was toward the referees.

“My thoughts are the refs are terrible and make terrible calls against us, and I was there to see it in person, so yeah, go Chiefs,” Parker Stone said.

Some fans were still happy to be cheering on the Chiefs even after the loss to the Bills.

“I’m a big Chiefs fan regardless. We’ll be back. They are the bomb; they didn’t get it all the way there, but we love the Chiefs,” One fan told FOX4.

Elizabeth Piccola, a Chiefs super fan, experienced her first game in Arrowhead Stadium during the game against the Bills.

“This is my first game at Arrowhead. I’m totally in love with the Chiefs,” Piccola said. “I got my tickets when they first went on sale, and this has been on my bucket list to go to Arrowhead. The Chiefs are here. I felt like I was in the homeland. I just loved it.”

They are now only one game ahead of the Denver Broncos in the AFC West, and they are two games out of the one seed in the AFC, behind the Baltimore Ravens and possibly the Miami Dolphins if they beat the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

The Chiefs own the tiebreaker over the Ravens and Dolphins. They are currently the third seed and sit at 8–5.

They will look to get back on the right foot when they head to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots next Sunday at noon.