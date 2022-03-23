KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News of Tyreek Hill’s trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins spread quickly Wednesday morning after it became public.
It also caught fans and Hill’s now former teammates completely off guard.
Former Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali summed up what many fans were feeling Wednesday afternoon in a single tweet.
The news also upset younger Chiefs fans, including the daughter of FOX4’s Rob Collins.
The trade seemed to shock some of Hill’s former teammates too, leaving some nearly speachless.
The trade means quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones are the longest tenured members of the Chiefs now. None of them have publicly commented on Hill’s trade.
Other fans, including former Kansas City Mayor Sly James, seem to be OK with the deal and reports that the Chiefs will get five draft picks for the wide receiver.
