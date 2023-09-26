KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans helped raise a whopping $1 million for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

The Chiefs and the community raised over $900,000 for the nonprofit through Chiefs flag sales on Red Wednesday, the day before the Chiefs’ home opener this month.

Over the past decade, Chiefs flag sales have raised over $6.5 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities. The nonprofit helps families stay nearby while their sick children are receiving treatment.

In addition to flag sales, the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle proceeds during the Chiefs vs Lions game also went to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The 50/50 Raffle rose to $226,288 — the largest regular season pot in its history. That means half, or $113,094, went to the Kansas City charity.

That brings the total Ronald McDonald House donation to over $1 million.

“A million ‘thank yous’ to all of Chiefs Kingdom for showing up on Red Wednesday this year and making such a huge impact, one flag at a time,” Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City CEO Tami Greenberg said.

Chiefs players, including cornerback Trent McDuffie and safety Bryan Cook, as well as team executives visited the nonprofit on Tuesday to announce the grand total and visit with families.