Chiefs favored in all but one game in ‘too early’ 2021 SuperBook Sports game spreads

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs leads players onto the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The 2021 NFL season is still about 4 months away, but one sportsbook in Las Vegas has already released the betting lines for all 272 regular season games.

As reported by Ben Fawkes from Vegas Stats & Information Network, SuperBook Sports has the Kansas City Chiefs favored in all but one regular season game for the upcoming season.

There are still several months until NFL season kicks off, but here are the spreads and totals for EVERY GAME, from @SuperBookSports:https://t.co/7SrQcwscdP — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) May 18, 2021

The one game they are not favored in is week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. The game is listed as a “pick ’em”, meaning the odds are even for either team to win.

The Chiefs are favored by double digits twice in 2021; in week 8 against the New York Giants (-10) and week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders (-10.5). Both games will be plated at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Two teams in the league are underdogs in all games: Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

Full List of Game Spreads and Point Totals

Week 1 – Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 53)

Week 2 – Chiefs at Ravens (PK, 51.5)

Week 3 – Chargers at Chiefs (-7.5, 52.5)

Week 4 – Chiefs (-8, 50.5) at Eagles

Week 5 – Bills at Chiefs (-4.5, 54.5)

Week 6 – Chiefs (-6.5, 50.5) at Football Team

Week 7 – Chiefs (-4.5, 54) at Titans

Week 8 – Giants at Chiefs (-10, 49)

Week 9 – Packers at Chiefs (-7, 52.5)

Week 10 – Chiefs (-7.5, 53.5) at Raiders

Week 11 – Cowboys at Chiefs (-7.5, 55)

Week 12 – Broncos at Chiefs (-9.5, 50)

Week 13 – Raiders at Chiefs (-10.5, 53)

Week 14 – Chiefs (-6.5, 52) at Chargers

Week 15 – Steelers at Chiefs (-8.5, 50)

Week 16 – Chiefs (-7.5, 49.5) at Bengals

Week 17 – Chiefs (-3, 45.5) at Broncos

According to Covers, as of May 16, 2021, the Chiefs win total for the season is set at 12.5 games, the highest in the entire league. On the flip side, the Houston Texans win total is set at 4.5 games.

Covers also has the consensus favorites to make the Super Bowl LVI, as of May 15, 2021, as the Chiefs (+410) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+530) setting up a rematch of Super Bowl LV.

As of May 12, 2021, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the favorite to win 2021 NFL MVP with his odds at +500, followed closely by 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers (+900).

Odds, spreads and lines will change as the season draws nearer, but Chiefs fans can get excited that as of right now, they have the best odds to make it to their third consecutive Super Bowl.

* All odds and spreads current as of May 19, 2021 unless otherwise noted