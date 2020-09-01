Chiefs finalizing new 6-year contracts for coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are finalizing new contracts that would keep head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach in Kansas City through the 2025 season, reports say.

First reported by NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro, the team is working on six-year contracts for both Reid and Veach after they helped lead the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in five decades.

The Chiefs have not confirmed the contract extensions at this time.

Reid, known affectionately as “Big Red” in Kansas City, got his first Super Bowl victory as head coach back in February when the team came from a 20-10 deficit to win the championship.

Veach helped build that title-winning team, pushing the Chiefs to draft Patrick Mahomes during his time as a front-office executive, trading for Frank Clark once he became GM and drafting young standouts like Mecole Hardman and Juan Thornhill, too.

He’s kept it going during this offseason, too — signing Mahomes, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce to extensions.

Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones have already spoken out on the contract news, and they are clearly in favor:

My dawg Veach deserves it!!

HellYeah….🍻🍾💰 — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) August 31, 2020