Chiefs finish Week 15 as the #1 seed in the AFC

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs thrust themselves into the number one seed of the AFC standings.

With the New England Patriots losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, the Chiefs maintained that position.

But with the Tennessee Titans falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs have secured themselves in the #1 seed with the Patriots at #2 seed and the Titans sitting at #3.

If the Chiefs continue winning, they will keep the #1 spot and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

KC was already going to host a playoff game as the champion of the AFC West, now they may be hosting the AFC Championship as well.