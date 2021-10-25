Chiefs Frank Clark charged with gun possession for second off-season arrest

LOS ANGELES — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been charged in connection with a second off-season arrest.

Court documents provided by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office show prosecutors amended the charges against Clark on Oct. 4. He’s now charged with gun possession related to an arrest on March 13 and a second gun possession count related to an arrest on June 20.

In March, police said Clark and another man were pulled over for not displaying a front license plate. Officers noticed a firearm in a bag in the backseat and found two loaded guns.

Earlier this month, Clark pleaded not guilty to the charge connected to the March 13 arrest.

In June, officers pulled the Chiefs defensive end and another man over for a vehicle code violation when they noticed a gun in Clark’s bag. Court documents show the gun was an “uzi” submachine gun.

Clark is scheduled to be in court again Jan. 17 for a preliminary hearing.