KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A member of the Kansas City Chiefs is stepping up to help a Missouri family.

Defensive end Frank Clark said he contacted the family of Tyre Sampson after the 14-year-old fell to his death from an amusement park ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida.

Sampson lived in Berkeley, Missouri, near St. Louis. He was on a spring break trip with friends at the time.

The teenager was a football athlete and had the dream to play professional football in the NFL.

“When I heard of the tragic passing of Tyre Sampson, I knew I needed to do something to help his family. I can’t imagine the hurt and loss that his family and love ones are experiencing,” Clark shared on Instagram.

Clark said he contacted the family and offered to cover the costs of Sampson’s funeral to allow the family to focus on celebrating and honoring the teenager’s life.

“When talking with Nekia, Tyre’s mom I had the pleasure of learning about the many accomplishments of Tyre. His passion for football, basketball, how gentle his heart was and his big appetite for loving people. I made a promise to Nekia that Tyre’s legacy would live on,” Clark said.

Clark is making sure he doesn’t break that promise to Tyre’s mom. The Frank Clark Family Foundation established the Tyre Sampson Scholarship Fund. It will benefit incoming college freshmen student athletes from the inner city.

Clark’s foundation will award a $2,500 scholarship to two college freshmen for the 2022-2023 school year. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Friday, July 15. Additional information about the application requirements can be found on the Frank Clark Family Foundation website.

“Just know our family will always be there for you,” Clark wrote to Sampson’s mom.

Sampson’s father spoke publically for the first time since the autopsy report was released last week.

He walked up to the site of the Orlando ride Monday morning and wrote his son’s name and his date of birth in chalk on the fence surrounding the ride. He also wrote “death trap.”

Sampson’s autopsy showed he had a number of extensive injuries and died from blunt force trauma.

The autopsy report from Orange County Medical Examiner’s office showed the 14-year-old suffered serious internal injuries, as well as injuries to his head, neck and torso after falling more than 70 feet.

The ride’s weight limit for a rider was 287 pounds. The autopsy indicated the teen was 383 pounds. A ride safety analyst previously said Sampson should have never been allowed to get on the ride.

In March, an examination of the ride found Sampson’s seat had been manually loosened and he was not properly secured.

Sampson’s family has filed a lawsuit against multiple businesses the family claims were responsible for the teenager’s death.

