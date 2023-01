LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive end went a little overboard with a sack celebration according to the NFL.

Frank Clark was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct because of a throat-slash celebration against the Denver Broncos.

Clark is third on the team in sacks with five and has 38 tackles to go with that.

The 29-year-old has also been instrumental in rookie defensive end George Karlaftis having 5.5 sacks so far this season.