KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs went in with 12 picks to bring in new players. Thanks to trades, the team ended the draft with 10 new additions to the Kingdom.

Here is the full list.

7 defensive players, 3 offensive players. What do you think? #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/J32biW57f7 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 30, 2022

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach on McDuffie: “[McDuffie’s] wired the right way, extreme knowledge of the game… three-year starter and it was certainly a position we wanted to address.”

Head coach Andy Reid on Karlaftis: “He does a great job pass rushing, he’s great against the run game, he’s strong… he has a great feel for things.”

Veach on Moore: “Playmaking wideout… smaller but he plays big. He has long arms….his ball skills are great, can get off press coverage, plays big enough where you can utilize him on the outside, utilize him on the inside.”

Veach on Cook: “He’s physical. He’ll go down there and he’ll play the run but he also has range.”

Veach on Chenal: “Allows Willie [Gay] more at a natural position at the Will linebacker, now we have a same. Leo also will have backup Mike ability… now you have a guy that can play Sam and can also backup that Mike position.”

Scout David Hinson on Williams: “He’s a tall, long guy… the leadership ability out there at practice… he just kept growing and growing and growing… big time track kid, his family did track so that’s where he started and then he worked his way to football.”

Scout Pat Sperduto on Kinnard: “I like him as a right tackle… he’s obviously a good football player. All-SEC, All-American, multiple-year starter at Kentucky… big nasty dude with long arms and it’s just the little things and that’s where Coach Heck (Andy Heck, offensive line coach) comes into play.”

Scout Greg Castillo on Jaylen Watson: “Confident, humble, loves the process, loves football…. height, weight, speed guy… he had to go back home to Georgia and he had to work at a Wendy’s with his mom… he doesn’t take it for granted… press coverage ability, trusting his speed.”

Scout Cassidy Kaminski on Pacheco: “I would not bet against this young man…. he will have an opportunity to have a role in this offense…”

Kaminski on Johnson: “Straight line speed right away… he lines up in the nickel and he’s in the hip pocket with these guys…”